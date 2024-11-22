Left Menu

AeroDef Symposium 2024: Leading Innovation in Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing

The AeroDef Symposium 2024 in Bengaluru, organized by Phillips Machine Tools and EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd., will feature industry leaders showcasing innovative manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defence sector. The event will include live demonstrations, panel discussions, and opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:19 IST
AeroDef Symposium 2024: Leading Innovation in Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing

The AeroDef Symposium 2024 is set to take place in Bengaluru on November 29, hosted by Phillips Machine Tools and EMUGE-FRANKEN India Pvt. Ltd. This prominent event aims to bring together key figures in aerospace and defence manufacturing from both India and Germany.

The symposium will feature important industry leaders such as Hermle, MarkForged, and Zoller, showcasing the latest in 5-axis machining and additive manufacturing technologies. Attendees will witness live demonstrations at Phillips Machine Tools' Technical Center, emphasizing precision and innovative solutions to enhance productivity in the sector.

Organizers aim to create a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration in line with India's national initiatives like 'Make in India.' The day will be rounded off with a panel discussion on industry challenges and advancements featuring global experts, setting the stage for India's manufacturing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

