Sony Pictures Networks Secures Exclusive ACC Tournament Media Rights

Sony Pictures Networks India has obtained exclusive media rights for Asian Cricket Council tournaments from 2024 to 2031, enhancing the coverage and resources for cricket development. The agreement includes men's, women's, Under-19, and Emerging Teams Asia Cups, fostering cricket's growth across Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:32 IST
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has captured the exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events from 2024 to 2031, as officially disclosed on Friday.

This landmark deal, awarded to SPNI (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited), grants exclusive rights to broadcast all iterations of the men's and women's Asia Cups, Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

The agreement promises widespread coverage across television, digital, and audio platforms, ensuring extensive accessibility for cricket enthusiasts. ACC President Jay Shah emphasized the increased rights' value, indicating significant reinvestment into grassroots development, infrastructure, and talent nurturing across Asia.

