First Snowfall in Sandakphu Delights Tourists as Temperatures Drop

The picturesque Himalayan hamlet of Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal, received its first snowfall of the season, much to the delight of tourists. The snowfall occurred on Thursday evening, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature.

According to Preeti Goyal, Darjeeling's District Magistrate, the snowfall decreased temperatures significantly, with readings from the nearby Darjeeling town showing a maximum of 15.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Sandakphu, perched at 11,930 feet on the Singalila ridge, offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range.

Travel agents have reported an uptick in interest from tourists already in the Darjeeling area, eager to experience Sandakphu's winter wonderland. The weather office predicts continued low temperatures and mostly dry conditions, with possible morning fog.

(With inputs from agencies.)