Left Menu

First Snowfall in Sandakphu Delights Tourists as Temperatures Drop

Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal, welcomed the season's first snowfall, attracting tourists and causing a significant drop in temperature. Located on the Singalila ridge, Sandakphu offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga range. The snowfall has generated increased interest in the region from travelers and tour operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:01 IST
First Snowfall in Sandakphu Delights Tourists as Temperatures Drop
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque Himalayan hamlet of Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal, received its first snowfall of the season, much to the delight of tourists. The snowfall occurred on Thursday evening, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature.

According to Preeti Goyal, Darjeeling's District Magistrate, the snowfall decreased temperatures significantly, with readings from the nearby Darjeeling town showing a maximum of 15.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Sandakphu, perched at 11,930 feet on the Singalila ridge, offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range.

Travel agents have reported an uptick in interest from tourists already in the Darjeeling area, eager to experience Sandakphu's winter wonderland. The weather office predicts continued low temperatures and mostly dry conditions, with possible morning fog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024