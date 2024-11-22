Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Mega Plans for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government approved grand roadshows for the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. Decisions made during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath include organizing roadshows across major cities globally and purchasing 220 vehicles, aiming to make the festival a grand event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Mega Plans for Mahakumbh 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to host grand roadshows both nationally and internationally in anticipation of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

This decision emerged from a meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the government strives to elevate the Sanatan Dharma festival's grandeur.

Proposals include orchestrating roadshows in major cities worldwide and acquiring 220 vehicles, signaling the state's mission-mode operation to ensure the festival's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024