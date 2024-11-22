Uttar Pradesh's Mega Plans for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to host grand roadshows both nationally and internationally in anticipation of Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

This decision emerged from a meeting led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as the government strives to elevate the Sanatan Dharma festival's grandeur.

Proposals include orchestrating roadshows in major cities worldwide and acquiring 220 vehicles, signaling the state's mission-mode operation to ensure the festival's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)