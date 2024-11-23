Left Menu

Amulya Mica Debuts Luxurious Style Studio in Kolkata

Amulya Mica celebrates the inauguration of its newest Style Studio in Kolkata. The event featured the launch of the C4 1mm catalogue collection, offering premium laminate designs inspired by diamond quality benchmarks. Amulya plans further expansion across Eastern India, integrating digital and offline operations for a seamless customer experience.

Updated: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST
Amulya Mica, a leading brand in interior products, has opened its newest Style Studio in Kolkata at 51 C R Avenue. The grand opening, attended by key figures in the industry, showcased the innovative C4 1mm catalogue collection, featuring designs inspired by the diamond standards of Color, Clarity, Cut, and Carat.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Managing Director Rakesh Agarwal and Marketing Director Shailja Agarwal, underlined the company's vision for growth in Eastern India. Amulya Mica aims to enhance its footprint by integrating digital with offline operations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

Key industry figures praised the studio's diverse offerings, with Mr. Rajkumar Saraf of Saraf Interiors applauding the product's quality and Mr. Sushil Sultania highlighting the unmatched service. The new collection promises to elevate homes with its luxurious, yet affordable designs, as the company continues to expand nationwide.

