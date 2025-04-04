Inauguration of India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: Pamban Rail Bridge

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, India will witness the inauguration of its first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Rail Bridge, in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the bridge, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.

The bridge, which spans 2.08 kilometers and boasts 99 spans with a 72.5-meter vertical lift, will link Rameswaram to the mainland, facilitating the movement of ships and trains seamlessly. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the structure incorporates durable materials like stainless steel, ensuring longevity and reduced maintenance.

In addition to the bridge, Modi will lay the foundation for several rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, enhance access to key services, and stimulate local economic activities, including agriculture and small-scale industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)