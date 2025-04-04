Inauguration of India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: Pamban Rail Bridge
India inaugurates its first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Rail Bridge in Tamil Nadu, on Ram Navami. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and inspect the bridge, which links Rameswaram to the mainland. The bridge, a cultural symbol, enhances connectivity and economic activities while ensuring durability and reduced maintenance.
- Country:
- India
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, India will witness the inauguration of its first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Rail Bridge, in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the bridge, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.
The bridge, which spans 2.08 kilometers and boasts 99 spans with a 72.5-meter vertical lift, will link Rameswaram to the mainland, facilitating the movement of ships and trains seamlessly. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the structure incorporates durable materials like stainless steel, ensuring longevity and reduced maintenance.
In addition to the bridge, Modi will lay the foundation for several rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, enhance access to key services, and stimulate local economic activities, including agriculture and small-scale industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
13 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Home After Sri Lankan Arrest
Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Power Struggle: Legacy Debts and Financial Challenges
AIADMK Walkout Amid Law and Order Debate in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Politics of Arithmetic: Free Laptops Drive Exchange in Tamil Nadu Assembly