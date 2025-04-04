Left Menu

Inauguration of India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: Pamban Rail Bridge

India inaugurates its first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Rail Bridge in Tamil Nadu, on Ram Navami. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and inspect the bridge, which links Rameswaram to the mainland. The bridge, a cultural symbol, enhances connectivity and economic activities while ensuring durability and reduced maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:45 IST
Inauguration of India's First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge: Pamban Rail Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, India will witness the inauguration of its first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pamban Rail Bridge, in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the bridge, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development.

The bridge, which spans 2.08 kilometers and boasts 99 spans with a 72.5-meter vertical lift, will link Rameswaram to the mainland, facilitating the movement of ships and trains seamlessly. Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the structure incorporates durable materials like stainless steel, ensuring longevity and reduced maintenance.

In addition to the bridge, Modi will lay the foundation for several rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, enhance access to key services, and stimulate local economic activities, including agriculture and small-scale industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025