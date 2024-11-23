Empowering Voices: The 70th ABVP National Conference Highlights Innovation and Inclusion

The historic 70th National Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unfolded in Gorakhpur, drawing a diverse assembly of students, educators, and academicians from both India and Nepal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was set to deliver a keynote address at this significant gathering, poised to offer a vision that bridges academia with real-world challenges.

A notable highlight of the conference was the Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award Ceremony, featuring Chief Minister Adityanath as the chief guest. This year's prestigious award recognized Deepesh Nair from Thane, Maharashtra, for his pioneering work in empowering the hearing-impaired through skill development and education, underscoring the event's theme of inclusion and innovation.

The conference, which kicked off on November 22 and was inaugurated by Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu, concentrated on entrepreneurship, employment, and technological advancement, particularly in artificial intelligence. As ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki remarked, the conference unites over 1,500 delegates from across 44 provinces, fostering crucial discussions on education, culture, and the environment, thus preparing students for impactful roles in nation-building.

