Left Menu

Empowering Voices: The 70th ABVP National Conference Highlights Innovation and Inclusion

The 70th ABVP National Conference in Gorakhpur is a major event with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a key speaker. The conference awards Deepesh Nair for empowering the hearing-impaired and features discussions on education, technology, and culture, with participation from India and Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:59 IST
Empowering Voices: The 70th ABVP National Conference Highlights Innovation and Inclusion
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic 70th National Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unfolded in Gorakhpur, drawing a diverse assembly of students, educators, and academicians from both India and Nepal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was set to deliver a keynote address at this significant gathering, poised to offer a vision that bridges academia with real-world challenges.

A notable highlight of the conference was the Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award Ceremony, featuring Chief Minister Adityanath as the chief guest. This year's prestigious award recognized Deepesh Nair from Thane, Maharashtra, for his pioneering work in empowering the hearing-impaired through skill development and education, underscoring the event's theme of inclusion and innovation.

The conference, which kicked off on November 22 and was inaugurated by Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu, concentrated on entrepreneurship, employment, and technological advancement, particularly in artificial intelligence. As ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki remarked, the conference unites over 1,500 delegates from across 44 provinces, fostering crucial discussions on education, culture, and the environment, thus preparing students for impactful roles in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024