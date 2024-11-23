Kolkata Shines: Unveiling Eastern India's Jewellery Evolution

The 5th edition of the Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair (KJGF) opened with grandeur, celebrating East India's profound jewellery legacy amid a global market. Aimed at reinforcing the region's stake in the $43 billion industry, the fair reflects a 17% growth trajectory of the sector.

Inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and WBIDC Managing Director Vandana Yadav, the three-day event boasts participation from over 60 exhibitors and 200 distinguished brands, showcasing the latest in jewellery innovations.

Speaking at the event, Vandana Yadav stressed the need for modernizing Bengal's traditional jewellery prowess, bridging heritage with innovation. She highlighted the success of initiatives like the Gems & Jewellery Park at Ankurhati, promoting efficient artisan workspaces and bolstering the state's role in the national industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)