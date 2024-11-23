Left Menu

Buoyant Iconic Depth: Celebrating the Legacy of Sanjeev Sinha

The 'Buoyant Iconic Depth' exhibition at the Visual Arts Gallery in New Delhi marks a significant milestone in Indian art. Curated by the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, it features paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Sanjeev Sinha, showcasing themes of peace, spirituality, and societal reflection. The exhibition runs from November 20–26, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:08 IST
Buoyant Iconic Depth: Celebrating the Legacy of Sanjeev Sinha
New Delhi, November 22, 2024 – The private opening of the exhibition 'Buoyant Iconic Depth' at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, represents a significant moment in the Indian art sphere. Curated by the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, the exhibition features an array of Sanjeev Sinha's artwork, blending painting and sculpture.

Curators Els Reijnders and Dianne Hagen present 45 artistic pieces, including paintings, drawings, and 14 sculptures, produced between 2013 and 2020. Each piece delves into themes of peace, spirituality, and societal reflection, described as 'buoyant yet melancholic' by co-curator Hagen, evoking a unique introspection in viewers.

The event gathered prominent figures such as Mr. Anjani Kumar Singh and poet Ashok Vajpeyi, celebrating Sinha's influence. Nephew Abhigya Sagar highlighted the familial efforts to honor Sinha's legacy. A commemorative book was launched, ensuring Sinha's enduring impact on Indian art, supported by The Raza Foundation, Takshila, and Mediverse Hospital.

