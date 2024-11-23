NCC at 76: Moulding Tomorrow's Leaders for a Viksit Bharat
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) celebrates its 76th anniversary, marking significant progress in cadet strength and national contributions. Established in 1948, the NCC plans to increase its cadet count to 20 lakh, aligning with India's 'Viksit Bharat' campaign. Nationwide celebrations include blood donations and cultural events.
The National Cadet Corps (NCC), the world's largest uniformed youth organization, commemorates its 76th anniversary, as stated by the defence ministry on Saturday. Established in 1948, the NCC aims to boost its cadet contingent to 20 lakh in the coming years.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, during the celebrations, highlighted the NCC's pivotal role in the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign. He paid homage at the National War Memorial, representing the NCC fraternity. Singh emphasized the Corps' mission to shape youth into future responsible citizens.
Culminating on its Raising Day, the NCC orchestrates events such as city marches, cultural activities, and nationwide blood donation camps. Other initiatives include environmental and social programs, reflecting its ongoing dedication to national service and youth development.
