Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 to Boost Visitor Numbers
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 in the Gomati district. The festival aims to boost tourist numbers by 39-50% through events showcasing local culture, music, and food spanning multiple venues until December 14.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is set to kick off the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 on December 3 in the Gomati district, as announced by the state's Tourism Minister, Sushant Chowdhury.
The pioneering tourism festival will last from the opening ceremony at Narikel Kunja to its culmination at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala. The festival is designed to increase tourist footfall in the northeastern state by 30-50% and features cultural programs such as musical concerts, traditional costume shows, and an indigenous food festival.
Special events will occur at Neermahal Water Palace and Jampui Hill, with around 40 top tourist operators invited to participate. The festival will conclude with a performance by playback singer Shreya Ghosal, boosting the cultural appeal of Tripura on a national and international scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
