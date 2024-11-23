Left Menu

Navigating Hindutva: A Modern Interpretation Clash

Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma criticizes current Hindutva proponents for not understanding its evolving nature. At Sahitya Aaj Tak, alongside other intellectuals, he stresses the importance of recognizing cultural diversity within Hinduism, particularly concerning issues like women's rights and caste-based injustices. He calls for an inclusive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:20 IST
Navigating Hindutva: A Modern Interpretation Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ambassador Pavan Varma expressed concern on Saturday over the direction taken by "new spokespersons" of Hindutva, suggesting they misunderstand its essence and are regressing away from much-needed change and progress.

Speaking alongside author Akshaya Mukul and journalist Rahul Dev at Sahitya Aaj Tak on "Hindu Sabhyata: Pehchan aur Prateek Ke Sawal," Varma highlighted the rigidity within current interpretations of Sanatan Dharma, particularly regarding gender treatment and injustices granted legitimacy.

He insisted on recognizing regional nuances, emphasizing South India's richer Sanatan Dharma heritage and its push for justice for marginalized communities. Varma urged a return to Hinduism's adaptable roots, advocating for a broader understanding of its inclusive potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024