Navigating Hindutva: A Modern Interpretation Clash
Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma criticizes current Hindutva proponents for not understanding its evolving nature. At Sahitya Aaj Tak, alongside other intellectuals, he stresses the importance of recognizing cultural diversity within Hinduism, particularly concerning issues like women's rights and caste-based injustices. He calls for an inclusive dialogue.
- Country:
- India
Former Rajya Sabha MP and ambassador Pavan Varma expressed concern on Saturday over the direction taken by "new spokespersons" of Hindutva, suggesting they misunderstand its essence and are regressing away from much-needed change and progress.
Speaking alongside author Akshaya Mukul and journalist Rahul Dev at Sahitya Aaj Tak on "Hindu Sabhyata: Pehchan aur Prateek Ke Sawal," Varma highlighted the rigidity within current interpretations of Sanatan Dharma, particularly regarding gender treatment and injustices granted legitimacy.
He insisted on recognizing regional nuances, emphasizing South India's richer Sanatan Dharma heritage and its push for justice for marginalized communities. Varma urged a return to Hinduism's adaptable roots, advocating for a broader understanding of its inclusive potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindutva
- Sanatan Dharma
- Pavan Varma
- Hinduism
- change
- progress
- culture
- geographical
- regional
- dialogue
ALSO READ
Chhath Festival: Celebrating Nature and Culture
Hema Malini Shines at Braj Raj Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion in Mathura
Gleneagles Hospitals India Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Amplifying Employee-Centric Culture
Arunachal CM Urges Police to End Bandh Culture, Strengthens Force
Bridging Cultures: The Official Launch of China-Vietnam Detian-Ban Gioc Tourism Zone