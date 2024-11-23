Navigating Hindutva: A Modern Interpretation Clash

Former Rajya Sabha MP and ambassador Pavan Varma expressed concern on Saturday over the direction taken by "new spokespersons" of Hindutva, suggesting they misunderstand its essence and are regressing away from much-needed change and progress.

Speaking alongside author Akshaya Mukul and journalist Rahul Dev at Sahitya Aaj Tak on "Hindu Sabhyata: Pehchan aur Prateek Ke Sawal," Varma highlighted the rigidity within current interpretations of Sanatan Dharma, particularly regarding gender treatment and injustices granted legitimacy.

He insisted on recognizing regional nuances, emphasizing South India's richer Sanatan Dharma heritage and its push for justice for marginalized communities. Varma urged a return to Hinduism's adaptable roots, advocating for a broader understanding of its inclusive potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)