Brand Bharat: India’s Emerging Global Identity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extolled the concept of 'Brand Bharat,' describing it as a statement of authenticity and an embodiment of India's evolving global identity. Addressing the India Ideas Conclave virtually, he emphasized how India is becoming more comfortable with its cultural and historical roots.

Jaishankar outlined India's journey from the freedom struggle to its current status, exploring the country's transformation over the decades. He noted the nation's economic, infrastructural, and digital achievements, underlining India's role as a confident and influential player on the global stage.

Recognizing India's ancient civilization, Jaishankar articulated how 'Brand Bharat' represents a fusion of modernity and tradition. He emphasized India's diplomatic strategy, advocating for global cooperation while rooted in technology and cultural heritage. This multifaceted approach positions India as a unique global partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)