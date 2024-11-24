Left Menu

Brand Bharat: India’s Emerging Global Identity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights 'Brand Bharat' as a statement of authenticity and India's global identity, embracing tradition and modernity. He discusses India's transformative journey post-independence, focusing on economic, technological, and diplomatic achievements, emphasizing India's unique historical and cultural contributions to the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 00:05 IST
Brand Bharat: India’s Emerging Global Identity
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extolled the concept of 'Brand Bharat,' describing it as a statement of authenticity and an embodiment of India's evolving global identity. Addressing the India Ideas Conclave virtually, he emphasized how India is becoming more comfortable with its cultural and historical roots.

Jaishankar outlined India's journey from the freedom struggle to its current status, exploring the country's transformation over the decades. He noted the nation's economic, infrastructural, and digital achievements, underlining India's role as a confident and influential player on the global stage.

Recognizing India's ancient civilization, Jaishankar articulated how 'Brand Bharat' represents a fusion of modernity and tradition. He emphasized India's diplomatic strategy, advocating for global cooperation while rooted in technology and cultural heritage. This multifaceted approach positions India as a unique global partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024