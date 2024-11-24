Maharashtra Nixes Liquor Permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert
The Maharashtra excise department has canceled the permit for serving alcohol at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune. The decision followed objections from local residents and BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, citing cultural concerns and potential disturbances. The concert was set to occur at Kakade Farm in Kothrud.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra excise department has revoked the permission to serve alcohol at Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for Sunday evening in Pune's Kothrud area. This decision comes in response to objections raised by various local officials and residents, including newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil.
State excise commissioner C Rajput confirmed the cancellation of the liquor permit, following concerns that the event could disrupt the local community. Patil voiced his opposition to the event, arguing that such concerts are not in line with the city's cultural ethos and could lead to significant disturbance, including traffic congestion.
In a statement, the BJP leader expressed intentions to seek the complete cancellation of the event, urging the city police commissioner to take action against what he described as activities potentially harmful to local community peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
