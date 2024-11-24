Left Menu

Maharashtra Nixes Liquor Permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert

The Maharashtra excise department has canceled the permit for serving alcohol at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune. The decision followed objections from local residents and BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil, citing cultural concerns and potential disturbances. The concert was set to occur at Kakade Farm in Kothrud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:16 IST
Maharashtra Nixes Liquor Permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra excise department has revoked the permission to serve alcohol at Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for Sunday evening in Pune's Kothrud area. This decision comes in response to objections raised by various local officials and residents, including newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil.

State excise commissioner C Rajput confirmed the cancellation of the liquor permit, following concerns that the event could disrupt the local community. Patil voiced his opposition to the event, arguing that such concerts are not in line with the city's cultural ethos and could lead to significant disturbance, including traffic congestion.

In a statement, the BJP leader expressed intentions to seek the complete cancellation of the event, urging the city police commissioner to take action against what he described as activities potentially harmful to local community peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024