Maharashtra Nixes Liquor Permit for Diljit Dosanjh's Pune Concert

The Maharashtra excise department has revoked the permission to serve alcohol at Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled for Sunday evening in Pune's Kothrud area. This decision comes in response to objections raised by various local officials and residents, including newly elected BJP MLA Chandrakant Patil.

State excise commissioner C Rajput confirmed the cancellation of the liquor permit, following concerns that the event could disrupt the local community. Patil voiced his opposition to the event, arguing that such concerts are not in line with the city's cultural ethos and could lead to significant disturbance, including traffic congestion.

In a statement, the BJP leader expressed intentions to seek the complete cancellation of the event, urging the city police commissioner to take action against what he described as activities potentially harmful to local community peace and order.

