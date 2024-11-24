Left Menu

Nishadraj Cruise Sets Sail for Majestic Mahakumbh Journey

The Nishadraj cruise, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, embarks on its journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. The cruise is part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025, with a focus on innovation and excellence, captivating attention globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:21 IST
Nishadraj Cruise Sets Sail for Majestic Mahakumbh Journey
  • Country:
  • India

The Nishadraj cruise, under the stewardship of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, has set forth on its voyage from Varanasi to Prayagraj, as officials announced on Sunday. The cruise, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, symbolizes Uttar Pradesh's emphasis on innovation and excellence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13 is poised to be a centerpiece of the Mahakumbh-2025, with ceremonies including the unveiling of statues and a ritual bath at the holy Sangam. The Varanasi administration, in coordination with the Prayagraj Mela Authority, is meticulously preparing for this grand event, capturing global attention.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure the cruise's smooth journey. With its anticipated arrival in Prayagraj, the Nishadraj luxury cruise promises to offer an exhilarating experience for both domestic and international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024