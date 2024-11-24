Nishadraj Cruise Sets Sail for Majestic Mahakumbh Journey

The Nishadraj cruise, under the stewardship of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, has set forth on its voyage from Varanasi to Prayagraj, as officials announced on Sunday. The cruise, featuring state-of-the-art amenities, symbolizes Uttar Pradesh's emphasis on innovation and excellence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13 is poised to be a centerpiece of the Mahakumbh-2025, with ceremonies including the unveiling of statues and a ritual bath at the holy Sangam. The Varanasi administration, in coordination with the Prayagraj Mela Authority, is meticulously preparing for this grand event, capturing global attention.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi assured that all necessary measures are in place to ensure the cruise's smooth journey. With its anticipated arrival in Prayagraj, the Nishadraj luxury cruise promises to offer an exhilarating experience for both domestic and international tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)