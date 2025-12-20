Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Assam's Eco-Innovative Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the cutting-edge terminal at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Designed for 13.1 million passengers annually, the terminal integrates sustainable architecture and technological advancements, reflecting Assam's natural beauty and promoting commerce and tourism. The eco-friendly terminal sets new standards for innovation and passenger convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:42 IST
PM Modi Unveils Assam's Eco-Innovative Airport Terminal
Visuals of the airport (Photo/X/@RamMNK) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the innovative new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. This significant event marks a milestone in India's aviation sector with the terminal designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, blending sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the terminal's immersive design, showcasing Assam's natural splendor and aligning with PM Modi's 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' vision. Integrating state-of-the-art features, it aims to set new benchmarks in Indian aviation for both sustainability and technological operations.

The new terminal represents a crucial infrastructure boost for Assam, as highlighted by PM Modi. Enhancements in capacity promise better 'Ease of Living' and drive commercial and tourism growth. Modern innovations include contactless travel supported by DigiYatra, advanced security measures, and AI-powered operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025