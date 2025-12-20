PM Modi Unveils Assam's Eco-Innovative Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the innovative new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam. This significant event marks a milestone in India's aviation sector with the terminal designed to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, blending sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the terminal's immersive design, showcasing Assam's natural splendor and aligning with PM Modi's 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' vision. Integrating state-of-the-art features, it aims to set new benchmarks in Indian aviation for both sustainability and technological operations.

The new terminal represents a crucial infrastructure boost for Assam, as highlighted by PM Modi. Enhancements in capacity promise better 'Ease of Living' and drive commercial and tourism growth. Modern innovations include contactless travel supported by DigiYatra, advanced security measures, and AI-powered operations.

