Modi Inaugurates Historic Global Cooperative Conference

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever ICA Global Cooperative Conference in India at Bharat Mandapam this Monday. The landmark event aligns with the UN's International Year of Cooperatives 2025, both focusing on the transformation cooperatives can yield globally.

Hosted by IFFCO in collaboration with ICA and the Indian government, the conference runs from November 25 to 30. High-profile attendees include Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, along with 3,000 delegates from over 100 countries.

Under the theme 'Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All,' discussions will encompass key issues like poverty alleviation, gender equality, and sustainable economic growth. Modi's launch of a commemorative postal stamp symbolizes India's long-standing commitment to cooperative movements worldwide.

