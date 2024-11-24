Modi Inaugurates Historic Global Cooperative Conference

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ICA Global Cooperative Conference 2024 and the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025. The event marks the first time the ICA conference is held in India and will address global cooperative challenges related to sustainable development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:53 IST
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever ICA Global Cooperative Conference in India at Bharat Mandapam this Monday. The landmark event aligns with the UN's International Year of Cooperatives 2025, both focusing on the transformation cooperatives can yield globally.

Hosted by IFFCO in collaboration with ICA and the Indian government, the conference runs from November 25 to 30. High-profile attendees include Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, along with 3,000 delegates from over 100 countries.

Under the theme 'Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All,' discussions will encompass key issues like poverty alleviation, gender equality, and sustainable economic growth. Modi's launch of a commemorative postal stamp symbolizes India's long-standing commitment to cooperative movements worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

