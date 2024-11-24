Reviving India's Cultural Pride: A Call from RSS Chief

In a compelling address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged India to imbibe global positives while maintaining its cultural essence.

He highlighted the need for India to rejuvenate its forgotten pride and emphasized the importance of aligning scientific advancements with the country's philosophical values.

Notable figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, joined Bhagwat in discussing issues of unity and national identity amidst political divides.

