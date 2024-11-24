Left Menu

Reviving India's Cultural Pride: A Call from RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of preserving India's soul and cultural pride while learning from the world. Speaking at Lokmanthan-2024, he advocates for rejuvenating the country's eternal dharma and values. Bhagwat highlights ethical applications in science and unity amidst a diverse nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:46 IST
Reviving India's Cultural Pride: A Call from RSS Chief
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged India to imbibe global positives while maintaining its cultural essence.

He highlighted the need for India to rejuvenate its forgotten pride and emphasized the importance of aligning scientific advancements with the country's philosophical values.

Notable figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, joined Bhagwat in discussing issues of unity and national identity amidst political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024