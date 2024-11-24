Reviving India's Cultural Pride: A Call from RSS Chief
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of preserving India's soul and cultural pride while learning from the world. Speaking at Lokmanthan-2024, he advocates for rejuvenating the country's eternal dharma and values. Bhagwat highlights ethical applications in science and unity amidst a diverse nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a compelling address at the Lokmanthan-2024 event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged India to imbibe global positives while maintaining its cultural essence.
He highlighted the need for India to rejuvenate its forgotten pride and emphasized the importance of aligning scientific advancements with the country's philosophical values.
Notable figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, joined Bhagwat in discussing issues of unity and national identity amidst political divides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Abhay Prabhavana Museum: A Beacon of Jain Philosophy and Indian Heritage
Assam Governor Urges Students to Lead with Ethics and Principle
Philosophy Education: Challenges and Opportunities in Schools
Revolutionizing School Education: Integrating Philosophy into Curriculum
IIT Madras and ISRO Launch Centre of Excellence for Thermal Science Research