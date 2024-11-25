Kantara Prequel Accident Leaves Junior Artists Injured
Six junior artists from the 'Kantara' prequel were injured when their bus overturned near Jadkal. The accident occurred late Sunday while returning from a shoot. All injured were admitted to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur. Kollur police are probing the incident.
Updated: 25-11-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:21 IST
India
- India
Six junior artists from the prequel of the Kannada blockbuster film 'Kantara' sustained injuries after their bus overturned, according to police reports on Monday.
The accident took place near Jadkal on Sunday night as the crew was returning to Kollur from a film shoot at Mudoor.
The mini-bus, carrying 20 junior artists, was involved in the incident, and the injured were promptly transported to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur. The Kollur police are conducting an investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
