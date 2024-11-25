Kantara Prequel Accident Leaves Junior Artists Injured

Six junior artists from the prequel of the Kannada blockbuster film 'Kantara' sustained injuries after their bus overturned, according to police reports on Monday.

The accident took place near Jadkal on Sunday night as the crew was returning to Kollur from a film shoot at Mudoor.

The mini-bus, carrying 20 junior artists, was involved in the incident, and the injured were promptly transported to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur. The Kollur police are conducting an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)