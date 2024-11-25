Aamir Khan's Cinematic Comeback: From Near Retirement to Oscar Buzz
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan nearly retired during the COVID-19 pandemic, but his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, convinced him otherwise. Khan, promoting 'Lost Ladies', India's contender at the Oscars, reflects on personal challenges and societal issues spotlighted in the film. The comedy addresses pressing societal concerns with humor.
Indian superstar Aamir Khan, known for being one of Bollywood's highest-grossing actors, revealed he almost retired during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was only after his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, urged him to reconsider that he changed his mind.
Khan, currently in the United States to promote 'Lost Ladies', spoke to Reuters about his near-retirement. The film, co-produced with Rao and now India's official entry for the Academy Awards' foreign-language category, explores societal issues humorously.
Aamir Khan added that Rao's challenging words during his breakdown led him back to filmmaking. The film 'Lost Ladies' uses comedy to address serious themes like corruption and patriarchy, emphasizing satire as an effective way to broach difficult topics.
