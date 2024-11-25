Left Menu

President Biden Pardons Turkeys, Reflects on Legacy

In a light-hearted ceremony, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, marking the start of his final holiday season as President. The event on the White House South Lawn also saw Biden reflect on his presidency and express gratitude as he prepares to leave office in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:44 IST
President Biden Pardons Turkeys, Reflects on Legacy
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden began his last holiday season in office by pardoning two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, in a ceremonial act that has become a White House tradition. The event took place on a sunny day at the South Lawn, with an audience of 2,500 guests including Cabinet members and students.

During the ceremony, Biden, aged 82, made light-hearted remarks about the turkeys while reflecting on his upcoming departure from office in January 2025, when power will transfer to President-elect Donald Trump. Biden expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and fondly spoke of the years spent in Washington's power circles.

The pardoning ceremony highlighted the turkeys' new life at Farmamerica in southern Minnesota, emphasizing the importance of agriculture education. Following the ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree, leading up to a planned "Friendsgiving" event in New York City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024