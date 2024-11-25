President Biden Pardons Turkeys, Reflects on Legacy
In a light-hearted ceremony, President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, marking the start of his final holiday season as President. The event on the White House South Lawn also saw Biden reflect on his presidency and express gratitude as he prepares to leave office in 2025.
President Joe Biden began his last holiday season in office by pardoning two turkeys, Peach and Blossom, in a ceremonial act that has become a White House tradition. The event took place on a sunny day at the South Lawn, with an audience of 2,500 guests including Cabinet members and students.
During the ceremony, Biden, aged 82, made light-hearted remarks about the turkeys while reflecting on his upcoming departure from office in January 2025, when power will transfer to President-elect Donald Trump. Biden expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve and fondly spoke of the years spent in Washington's power circles.
The pardoning ceremony highlighted the turkeys' new life at Farmamerica in southern Minnesota, emphasizing the importance of agriculture education. Following the ceremony, First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree, leading up to a planned "Friendsgiving" event in New York City.
