Tracking 'Chiluan 2': Amur Falcon's Epic Journey to Kenya

A radio-tagged Amur falcon named 'Chiuluan 2' from India's Manipur has reached Kenya, navigating a journey over Somalia and across the Arabian Sea. The bird was part of a study conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India to track noble bird migration patterns under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Updated: 26-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:42 IST
Tracking 'Chiluan 2': Amur Falcon's Epic Journey to Kenya
In a remarkable wildlife study, an Amur falcon tagged with a satellite transmitter in India's Manipur has reached Kenya. This bird, named 'Chiuluan 2', is part of a research project by the Wildlife Institute of India. The institute aims to chart the migration route of these extraordinary travelers.

Dr. Suresh Kumar of the Wildlife Institute of India revealed that 'Chiuluan 2' recently made its way across Somalia, entering Kenya on its migration to Tsavo East National Park. The bird's epic journey commenced in Tamenglong district and highlights the critical stopovers Amur falcons make during their migratory path.

While 'Chiuluan 2' proceeds on its journey, its female counterpart, 'Guangram', remains in Manipur. The tagging initiative began in 2018, aiming to provide insights into one of the most extensive migratory journeys in the avian world. The project is supported by India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

