Tracking 'Chiluan 2': Amur Falcon's Epic Journey to Kenya

In a remarkable wildlife study, an Amur falcon tagged with a satellite transmitter in India's Manipur has reached Kenya. This bird, named 'Chiuluan 2', is part of a research project by the Wildlife Institute of India. The institute aims to chart the migration route of these extraordinary travelers.

Dr. Suresh Kumar of the Wildlife Institute of India revealed that 'Chiuluan 2' recently made its way across Somalia, entering Kenya on its migration to Tsavo East National Park. The bird's epic journey commenced in Tamenglong district and highlights the critical stopovers Amur falcons make during their migratory path.

While 'Chiuluan 2' proceeds on its journey, its female counterpart, 'Guangram', remains in Manipur. The tagging initiative began in 2018, aiming to provide insights into one of the most extensive migratory journeys in the avian world. The project is supported by India's Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

(With inputs from agencies.)