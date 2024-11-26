Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of Trump-Era Political Books

Mary Trump and other authors reflect on the boom of political book sales during Donald Trump's presidency, with titles like 'Fire and Fury' and her own 'Too Much and Never Enough' becoming bestsellers. Interest has waned post-Trump's presidency, with publishers uncertain of future surges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:02 IST
Mary Trump reflects on the unprecedented boom in political book sales during her uncle Donald Trump's presidency, noting that interest surged with bestsellers like 'Fire and Fury' and her own 'Too Much and Never Enough.'

Publishers enjoyed remarkable sales numbers during Trump's first term, but interest has since waned. According to Circana, political book sales have returned to 2015 levels, with readers showing less enthusiasm for new Trump or Biden-related releases.

Looking forward, publishers are unsure about future trends. Conservative books continue to sell steadily, and insiders speculate on potential bestsellers should major political events unfold in the coming years, but a repeat of the Trump-era sales might remain elusive.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

