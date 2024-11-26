Royals Clash: Udaipur Tensions Rise Over City Palace Access

Tensions in Udaipur's royal circles have escalated as Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal lineage, was refused entry to the City Palace. The district administration appointed a receiver to manage the disputed site amid continuing unrest.

The situation intensified as Singh's supporters clashed with those of his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the palace. Despite attempts at mediation, no resolution was reached. An FIR was lodged following stone-pelting incidents that injured police officers.

Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA, asserted his right to visit the palace's sacred 'dhuni' and the Eklingnathji temple, but his entry was blocked. His cousin, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, cited safety concerns. Authorities maintain efforts for dialogue as markets near the site remain shuttered.

(With inputs from agencies.)