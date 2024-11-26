Royals Clash: Udaipur Tensions Rise Over City Palace Access
In Udaipur, tension arises over Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal family, being denied entry to City Palace. Authorities appointed a receiver to oversee the disputed area following clashes. Efforts to mediate between Singh and his uncle, who controls the site, remain inconclusive.
- Country:
- India
Tensions in Udaipur's royal circles have escalated as Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal lineage, was refused entry to the City Palace. The district administration appointed a receiver to manage the disputed site amid continuing unrest.
The situation intensified as Singh's supporters clashed with those of his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the palace. Despite attempts at mediation, no resolution was reached. An FIR was lodged following stone-pelting incidents that injured police officers.
Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA, asserted his right to visit the palace's sacred 'dhuni' and the Eklingnathji temple, but his entry was blocked. His cousin, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, cited safety concerns. Authorities maintain efforts for dialogue as markets near the site remain shuttered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Allegations Stir Political Tensions in Telangana
Tensions Rise in Manipur: Aftermath of Fierce Gunfight
Political Tensions Escalate Ahead of Channapatna Bypoll: Corruption Accusations and Racial Remarks Stir Controversy
Tensions Soar as Russian Air Defence Takes Down 13 Ukrainian Drones
Punjab Police Clash with Farmers' Union Amid Paddy Procurement Tensions