Royals Clash: Udaipur Tensions Rise Over City Palace Access

In Udaipur, tension arises over Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal family, being denied entry to City Palace. Authorities appointed a receiver to oversee the disputed area following clashes. Efforts to mediate between Singh and his uncle, who controls the site, remain inconclusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:44 IST
Tensions in Udaipur's royal circles have escalated as Vishvaraj Singh, the newly anointed head of the Mewar royal lineage, was refused entry to the City Palace. The district administration appointed a receiver to manage the disputed site amid continuing unrest.

The situation intensified as Singh's supporters clashed with those of his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar, who controls the palace. Despite attempts at mediation, no resolution was reached. An FIR was lodged following stone-pelting incidents that injured police officers.

Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA, asserted his right to visit the palace's sacred 'dhuni' and the Eklingnathji temple, but his entry was blocked. His cousin, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, cited safety concerns. Authorities maintain efforts for dialogue as markets near the site remain shuttered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

