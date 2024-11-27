ISKCON Kolkata Appeals to Authorities Amid Growing Tensions

ISKCON Kolkata has reported ongoing attacks on their monks and members in Bangladesh to the Indian government, seeking immediate intervention. The recent arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das underscores the persistent threats faced by Hindu religious orders, including ISKCON and Ramakrishna Mission.

The situation, described as alarming by ISKCON Kolkata's spokesperson Radharaman Das, has prompted appeals to both the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry for protective measures to safeguard lives and properties. They've also urged the United Nations to acknowledge and address the crisis.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladeshi authorities marks a distressing chapter in the persecution narrative. Denied bail on sedition charges, his detention has raised concerns over the treatment of minorities, with ISKCON insisting that proactive measures are essential to halt further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)