Decades of Resilience: Bhopal's Tribute to Tragedy

On December 3, an all-religion prayer will be held in Bhopal to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragic gas leak that occurred in 1984, killing thousands and affecting over half a million people. Governor Mangubhai Patel will attend the event and pay respects to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An all-religion prayer will be held in Bhopal on December 3 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the infamous gas tragedy that devastated the city in 1984. The tragic incident killed at least 3,787 people and affected over five lakh others due to a leak of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas from the Union Carbide factory, highlighting one of the world's worst industrial disasters.

The memorial event is set to take place at 'Barkatullah Bhawan' of Central Library, Bhopal, starting at 10.30 am. An official confirmed these details on Wednesday, emphasizing the significance of remembering those who suffered.

Governor Mangubhai Patel is expected to attend the solemn event, offering prayers and paying tribute to the victims. The gathering will also feature recitations from various religious scriptures, underscoring a spirit of unity and remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

