Sharmila Tagore Applauds Global Cinema Celebration at 55th IFFI
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore praised the vibrant atmosphere at the 55th International Film Festival of India, where she attended the screening of 'Seemabaddha'. The festival, starting November 20, showcases 180 films from 81 countries, focusing on young filmmakers and honoring Indian cinema legends.
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore expressed her admiration for the lively ambiance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), highlighted by her attendance at the 'Seemabaddha' screening. Directed by Satyajit Ray, the classic 1971 Bengali film features Tagore herself alongside Barun Chanda and Harindranath Chattopadhyay in pivotal roles.
Tagore lauded the efforts of India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in orchestrating the festival, with local support enhancing the event's success. She mentioned that many attendees have traveled from across the globe, drawn by Goa's appeal as a filming locale. Tagore, who began her acclaimed acting journey with Satyajit Ray's 'The World of Apu', has graced both Bengali and Bollywood cinemas with memorable performances.
Returning to acting with the family drama 'Gulmohar' in 2023, Tagore remains a revered figure in cinema. Meanwhile, IFFI 2024 boasts a lineup of over 180 films from 81 countries, emphasizing emerging filmmakers and commemorating the 100th birth anniversaries of cinema icons like Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi. The festival runs until November 28.
