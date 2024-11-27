Dhanush and Aishwarya's Divorce Officially Granted

A family court on Wednesday finalized the divorce between actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, nearly 18 years after their marriage. The couple had previously announced their separation in November 2022 and filed for divorce on mutual consent.

Dhanush, son of film director Kasthuriraja, and Aishwarya, daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth, wed on November 18, 2004, with familial blessings. The couple has two sons from their marriage.

Appearing before family court judge Subhadevi on November 21, the couple maintained their decision to part ways. The judge held an in-camera proceeding before granting the divorce on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)