Dhanush and Aishwarya's Divorce Officially Granted

A family court has granted a divorce to actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth after almost 18 years of marriage. They publicly announced their separation in 2022 and filed for divorce on mutual consent. The court finalized the divorce following an in-camera hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A family court on Wednesday finalized the divorce between actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, nearly 18 years after their marriage. The couple had previously announced their separation in November 2022 and filed for divorce on mutual consent.

Dhanush, son of film director Kasthuriraja, and Aishwarya, daughter of the legendary actor Rajinikanth, wed on November 18, 2004, with familial blessings. The couple has two sons from their marriage.

Appearing before family court judge Subhadevi on November 21, the couple maintained their decision to part ways. The judge held an in-camera proceeding before granting the divorce on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

