Haryana Chief Minister Launches 'Swachh Kurukshetra' Drive Ahead of Gita Mahotsav

On the eve of the International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched an extensive cleanliness campaign, urging visitors to carry away a message of cleanliness in addition to spiritual enlightenment.

The 'Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan', inaugurated by Saini from Thanesar, seeks to uphold the city's sanctity with collective responsibility, supported by an official statement emphasizing the drive as a mass movement for enhanced public awareness in Haryana.

Noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cleanliness, Saini highlighted Haryana's rapid progress with infrastructure and sanitation initiatives, intending to boost the state's ranking through upcoming waste management facilities and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

