Haryana Chief Minister Launches 'Swachh Kurukshetra' Drive Ahead of Gita Mahotsav

Ahead of the International Gita Mahotsav, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini initiated the 'Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan' in Kurukshetra. Emphasizing a cleaner environment, the campaign aims to transform cleanliness efforts into a mass movement, with significant participation from residents and visitors alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the International Gita Mahotsav in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched an extensive cleanliness campaign, urging visitors to carry away a message of cleanliness in addition to spiritual enlightenment.

The 'Swachh Kurukshetra Mahasafai Abhiyan', inaugurated by Saini from Thanesar, seeks to uphold the city's sanctity with collective responsibility, supported by an official statement emphasizing the drive as a mass movement for enhanced public awareness in Haryana.

Noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on cleanliness, Saini highlighted Haryana's rapid progress with infrastructure and sanitation initiatives, intending to boost the state's ranking through upcoming waste management facilities and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

