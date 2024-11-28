Revolutionizing In-Flight Entertainment: Shemaroo Contentino's Skyward Journey

The aviation industry is undergoing a transformation as national and international travel, especially among Indian passengers, continues to soar. At the forefront of this evolution is Shemaroo Contentino, a leader in the in-flight entertainment space, capturing over 90% of the premium Indian content market. The company is reimagining the in-flight experience for travelers globally with its diverse library.

Shemaroo Contentino partners with more than 130 airlines, including Air India, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, meeting the entertainment needs of passengers from various linguistic backgrounds. Its comprehensive catalog positions it as a top choice for airlines focused on the Indian diaspora and international routes.

Offering over 3,000 movies and countless TV episodes in more than 15 languages, Shemaroo Contentino has built a reputation on quality and diversity. Its strategic alliances with premier production houses enhance its content offerings, making it indispensable for airlines seeking to enrich passengers' journeys with culturally rich entertainment.

