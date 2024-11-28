Kerala Film Controversy: Marketing Strategy or Genuine Threat?
A controversy in Kerala erupted over a movie withdrawal allegedly due to threats from certain groups. Congress leader V T Balram criticized the move, suggesting filmmakers use religious sentiments to market unsuccessful films. He questioned the authenticity of these threats, highlighting no official complaints or known individuals making accusations.
In Kerala, a controversy has arisen as a production house announced the withdrawal of its Malayalam film from theaters, citing threats from certain groups.
Congress leader V T Balram accused filmmakers of creating false narratives about religious sentiments being offended to boost struggling films. He expressed skepticism over the existence of such threats, noting a lack of police reports and official investigations.
Balram, a KPCC vice president, warned against exploiting religious sentiments for commercial gain, a tactic he deemed unjust to viewers and a troubling trend, especially when no credible accusations appeared on social media or elsewhere.
