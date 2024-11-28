Kerala Film Controversy: Marketing Strategy or Genuine Threat?

In Kerala, a controversy has arisen as a production house announced the withdrawal of its Malayalam film from theaters, citing threats from certain groups.

Congress leader V T Balram accused filmmakers of creating false narratives about religious sentiments being offended to boost struggling films. He expressed skepticism over the existence of such threats, noting a lack of police reports and official investigations.

Balram, a KPCC vice president, warned against exploiting religious sentiments for commercial gain, a tactic he deemed unjust to viewers and a troubling trend, especially when no credible accusations appeared on social media or elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)