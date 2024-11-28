Ochre Spirits Aims to Redefine Premium Flavoured Spirits Market
Ochre Spirits plans to capture over 10% of the premium flavoured spirits market and achieve Rs 100 crore turnover within four years. The craft spirits market in India is projected to grow significantly. The company aims to expand its product range and increase distribution across India and globally.
The artisanal spirits company, Ochre Spirits, announced its ambitious plans to secure a significant market presence by attaining over 10% of the premium flavoured spirits segment while projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore within the next four years.
According to a report by Grand View Research, India's craft spirits market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% between 2024 and 2030. Ochre Spirits, launched in 2023, aims to capitalize on this trend by introducing a diverse range of flavour-rich spirits.
The brand has already made a mark with its 'Tasting Room' craft spirits in Goa and plans to expand distribution to cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon, along with international ambitions targeting the Middle East market.
