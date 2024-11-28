Left Menu

Ochre Spirits Aims to Redefine Premium Flavoured Spirits Market

Ochre Spirits plans to capture over 10% of the premium flavoured spirits market and achieve Rs 100 crore turnover within four years. The craft spirits market in India is projected to grow significantly. The company aims to expand its product range and increase distribution across India and globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:32 IST
Ochre Spirits Aims to Redefine Premium Flavoured Spirits Market
  • Country:
  • India

The artisanal spirits company, Ochre Spirits, announced its ambitious plans to secure a significant market presence by attaining over 10% of the premium flavoured spirits segment while projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore within the next four years.

According to a report by Grand View Research, India's craft spirits market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% between 2024 and 2030. Ochre Spirits, launched in 2023, aims to capitalize on this trend by introducing a diverse range of flavour-rich spirits.

The brand has already made a mark with its 'Tasting Room' craft spirits in Goa and plans to expand distribution to cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon, along with international ambitions targeting the Middle East market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024