Ochre Spirits Aims to Redefine Premium Flavoured Spirits Market

The artisanal spirits company, Ochre Spirits, announced its ambitious plans to secure a significant market presence by attaining over 10% of the premium flavoured spirits segment while projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore within the next four years.

According to a report by Grand View Research, India's craft spirits market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% between 2024 and 2030. Ochre Spirits, launched in 2023, aims to capitalize on this trend by introducing a diverse range of flavour-rich spirits.

The brand has already made a mark with its 'Tasting Room' craft spirits in Goa and plans to expand distribution to cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Gurgaon, along with international ambitions targeting the Middle East market.

