Immortalizing Legacy: Life-Size Statues Keep Ancestors Close

In Pathankot, Resham Sharma commemorates his grandfather with a life-size statue, preserving family legacy and inspiration. Crafted by Moga-based sculptor Iqbal Singh, this trend is gaining popularity among families in Punjab. These statues provide emotional comfort and a sense of presence of the departed loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:39 IST
In a small village in Pathankot, Resham Sharma has chosen an unusual yet touching way to keep the memory of his late grandfather, Chiranji Lal, alive. By installing a life-size statue of Lal in a family-owned field, Sharma believes that his grandfather's struggles and achievements continue to inspire the family.

The statue, made of carbon fibre by noted Moga-based sculptor Iqbal Singh, has become a symbol of Lal's legacy. Wearing a traditional turban and kurta-pyjama, the statue is not only a tribute but also a source of daily inspiration and comfort to the family, offering the feeling that Lal's blessings remain with them.

Singh, who has been crafting life-like sculptures for over two decades, is gaining admiration for making such personalized tributes. With increasing orders from Punjab and beyond, these statues immortalize loved ones, serving as a conduit for families to cherish their ancestors' memories in a tangible form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

