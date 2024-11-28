Left Menu

Chetu Foundation Strengthens Support for Akshaya Patra: A Gift for India's Future

The Chetu Foundation donates $100,000 to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, reinforcing its mission to feed schoolchildren in India. This contribution aims to combat hunger affecting over 200 million students, improving their nutrition and educational attendance and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chetu Foundation has announced a substantial donation of $100,000 to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, resonating its commitment towards eradicating hunger in Indian classrooms. Aiming to mitigate classroom hunger impacting over 200 million students, this donation further empowers Akshaya Patra's mission of providing free and nutritious mid-day meals to children in government schools across the nation.

The foundation, an offshoot of the global software solutions firm Chetu, has allocated over half a million dollars to various charities over recent years. ''Akshaya Patra has emerged as a priority due to its pivotal role in addressing the nutritional needs of disadvantaged schoolchildren,'' stated Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation.

The continued generosity from patrons like Chetu supports over two million children daily across India, noted Navin Goel, CEO of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. This alliance provides essential nutrition, enabling children to lead healthier lives while fostering their education.

