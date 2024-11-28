Left Menu

Harmony Unites: ASEAN-India Music Festival

The ASEAN India Music Festival's third edition marks a decade of India's 'Act East Policy' with performances by artists from India and ASEAN countries. Hosted by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Seher India, the festival will be held at Purana Qila, celebrating regional cultural ties through music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The third ASEAN India Music Festival highlights 10 years of India's 'Act East Policy' with notable performances from India and ASEAN countries, featuring artists like Shaan, Raghu Dixit, and others. Scheduled at Purana Qila, the event is organized by the External Affairs Ministry and Seher India.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, alongside ASEAN mission chiefs, will kick-start the festival, which underscores cultural bonds within the ASEAN-India partnership. The festival showcases universal musical connections transcending geographical divisions, as highlighted by Sanjeev Bhargava, Seher's founder director.

Progressing across the weekend, the festival includes performances from diverse bands like Western Ghats and Sukriti-Prakriti, culminating in grand acts by Jasleen Royal and others. It's a vivid expression of shared humanity and a testament to the unifying power of music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

