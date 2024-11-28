Harmony Unites: ASEAN-India Music Festival

The third ASEAN India Music Festival highlights 10 years of India's 'Act East Policy' with notable performances from India and ASEAN countries, featuring artists like Shaan, Raghu Dixit, and others. Scheduled at Purana Qila, the event is organized by the External Affairs Ministry and Seher India.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, alongside ASEAN mission chiefs, will kick-start the festival, which underscores cultural bonds within the ASEAN-India partnership. The festival showcases universal musical connections transcending geographical divisions, as highlighted by Sanjeev Bhargava, Seher's founder director.

Progressing across the weekend, the festival includes performances from diverse bands like Western Ghats and Sukriti-Prakriti, culminating in grand acts by Jasleen Royal and others. It's a vivid expression of shared humanity and a testament to the unifying power of music.

