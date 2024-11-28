Left Menu

Bangladesh High Court Dismisses Petition Against ISKCON

The Bangladesh High Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban ISKCON, bringing relief to the organization. Filed by a local lawyer, the petition aimed to restrict the group's activities. ISKCON hopes the government will ensure the safety of religious minorities, affirming its commitment to welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bangladesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to ban the activities of ISKCON, bringing considerable relief to the religious organization. The petition was initiated by a local lawyer aiming to restrict the International Society for Krishna Consciousness within the nation.

ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das expressed relief at the court's decision, noting that the organization was concerned about the government's stance on the matter. The attorney-general had advised against any legal actions as governmental measures were underway.

ISKCON remains hopeful that the Bangladesh government will actively protect religious minorities, as the organization continues to focus on its welfare activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

