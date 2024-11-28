Bangladesh High Court Dismisses Petition Against ISKCON
The Bangladesh High Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban ISKCON, bringing relief to the organization. Filed by a local lawyer, the petition aimed to restrict the group's activities. ISKCON hopes the government will ensure the safety of religious minorities, affirming its commitment to welfare initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The Bangladesh High Court has dismissed a petition seeking to ban the activities of ISKCON, bringing considerable relief to the religious organization. The petition was initiated by a local lawyer aiming to restrict the International Society for Krishna Consciousness within the nation.
ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das expressed relief at the court's decision, noting that the organization was concerned about the government's stance on the matter. The attorney-general had advised against any legal actions as governmental measures were underway.
ISKCON remains hopeful that the Bangladesh government will actively protect religious minorities, as the organization continues to focus on its welfare activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Ensures Safety Amidst Zhuhai Car Ramming Incident
Oncologist Stabbed in Hospital Outrage: Safety Concerns Emerge
Doctors' Safety Review Following Shocking Stabbing at Chennai Hospital
Deadly Car Rampage in Zhuhai: Safety and Stability Under Scrutiny in China
Sweden's Legal Tightrope: Balancing Safety and Civil Rights Amid Gang Crisis