Rising Rajasthan: A New Era of Investment and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur. The event aims to catalyze investment across various sectors, including mining, education, and renewable energy, positioning Rajasthan as a prime destination for investors. The summit's opening day will be powered entirely by solar energy.
Jaipur is set to host the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event from December 9 to 11. The summit, spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to drive significant investments across diverse sectors in the state.
Sharma indicated that meticulous preparations are underway, with industry minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and officials supervising arrangements from Jaipur Airport to the event venue at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center.
An ambitious state-driven initiative, the summit will highlight Rajasthan's capabilities in renewable energy, education, and mining, among other fields, seeking to accelerate its industrial and economic growth trajectory under Modi's leadership.
