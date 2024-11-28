Shriya Saran on Song with Suriya and Highlights of IFFI 2024

Left Menu

South Indian actress Shriya Saran shared her excitement about her upcoming song with Tamil superstar Suriya and her experience at IFFI 2024. The festival concluded with tributes to Indian cinema legends, showcasing 180 international films, including premieres from 81 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 23:03 IST
Shriya Saran (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Indian actress Shriya Saran expressed her enthusiasm for her forthcoming collaboration with Tamil cinema icon Suriya. Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Saran revealed details about her participation in a song for Suriya's film, expected to release in December.

The IFFI 2024 closing ceremony was graced by luminaries like director Ramesh Sippy, actor Pratik Gandhi, and others, marking the end of an event featuring over 180 films from 81 countries. Among the attendees, actress and politician Jaya Prada expressed her pride and gratitude for her invitation to the renowned festival.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly, attending IFFI for the first time as a jury member for web series, noted her honor in participating. The festival highlighted its tribute to Indian cinema legends marking their centenary celebrations, including figures such as Raj Kapoor and Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)

