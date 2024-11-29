Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour Returns to India in 2025

British musician Ed Sheeran is set to captivate Indian audiences once again with his Mathematics Tour, scheduled for 2025 across six cities, as announced by the organizers on Friday.

The highly anticipated announcement follows a successful sold-out show in Mumbai earlier this year, where Sheeran delighted fans by promising a swift return to the country.

In an impressive itinerary, Sheeran is scheduled to begin his Indian tour on January 30 in Pune, moving to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, before wrapping up with performances in Shillong and Delhi NCR. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, promises to deliver intimate shows spotlighting Sheeran’s raw talent and musical prowess.

