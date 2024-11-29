Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour Returns to India in 2025

British musician Ed Sheeran will return to India in 2025 for his Mathematics Tour, performing in six cities. The tour starts in Pune and ends in Delhi NCR. It promises intimate shows focusing on Sheeran's raw talent. Tickets will be available on BookMyShow and Sheeran’s official site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:09 IST
Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour Returns to India in 2025
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

British musician Ed Sheeran is set to captivate Indian audiences once again with his Mathematics Tour, scheduled for 2025 across six cities, as announced by the organizers on Friday.

The highly anticipated announcement follows a successful sold-out show in Mumbai earlier this year, where Sheeran delighted fans by promising a swift return to the country.

In an impressive itinerary, Sheeran is scheduled to begin his Indian tour on January 30 in Pune, moving to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, before wrapping up with performances in Shillong and Delhi NCR. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, promises to deliver intimate shows spotlighting Sheeran’s raw talent and musical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024