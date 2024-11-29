Left Menu

Violinist Balabhaskar: Unmasking the Death Mystery Amid Gold Smuggling Scandal

Balabhaskar Chandran, a celebrated violinist, died in a car accident in 2018. His family alleges foul play, claiming his driver, involved in a gold robbery, had suspicious intentions. Despite initial rulings of an accident, ongoing court battles seek a deeper investigation into possible orchestrated murder by the gold smuggling mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:20 IST
The father of late violinist Balabhaskar Chandran has made bold allegations, suggesting his son's death was orchestrated by the gold smuggling mafia rather than being a simple car accident. This claim follows the arrest of the musician's driver, Arjun, in connection with a gold robbery case.

K C Unni, Balabhaskar's father, insists that Arjun's criminal past was unknown until after the tragic 2018 accident, which killed Balabhaskar's infant daughter and critically injured the musician. The family maintains a firm stance that the driver is culpable for Balabhaskar's death, despite claims of the accident being genuine.

Further complicating matters, Arjun has filed for compensation, alleging that Balabhaskar himself was driving during the crash. These twists have led the family to seek further legal redress, as the courts question earlier investigative conclusions, demanding deeper scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the violinist's untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

