Left Menu

Dolph Lundgren Triumphs Over Cancer After Nine-Year Battle

Dolph Lundgren, famous for his role in 'Rocky IV', announces he is cancer-free after a nine-year battle. The actor shared his optimistic update from a hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the support. Lundgren was initially diagnosed in 2015 but has recently undergone a final procedure to remove a tumor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:59 IST
Dolph Lundgren Triumphs Over Cancer After Nine-Year Battle
Lundgren
  • Country:
  • United States

Dolph Lundgren, the Hollywood actor known for his iconic role as Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV', has announced his recovery from cancer following a lengthy nine-year struggle.

In a heartfelt Instagram video from a UCLA hospital bed, Lundgren shared his relief and gratitude, revealing he's now cancer-free after undergoing a final procedure to remove a tumor.

Initially diagnosed in 2015, Lundgren faced another battle in 2020 when additional tumors were discovered, leading to a prognosis of two to three years to live. His journey highlights resilience and a renewed appreciation for life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024