Dolph Lundgren Triumphs Over Cancer After Nine-Year Battle
Dolph Lundgren, famous for his role in 'Rocky IV', announces he is cancer-free after a nine-year battle. The actor shared his optimistic update from a hospital bed, expressing gratitude for the support. Lundgren was initially diagnosed in 2015 but has recently undergone a final procedure to remove a tumor.
Dolph Lundgren, the Hollywood actor known for his iconic role as Ivan Drago in 'Rocky IV', has announced his recovery from cancer following a lengthy nine-year struggle.
In a heartfelt Instagram video from a UCLA hospital bed, Lundgren shared his relief and gratitude, revealing he's now cancer-free after undergoing a final procedure to remove a tumor.
Initially diagnosed in 2015, Lundgren faced another battle in 2020 when additional tumors were discovered, leading to a prognosis of two to three years to live. His journey highlights resilience and a renewed appreciation for life.
