Chhattisgarh's Cinema Vision: Raipur to Host New Film City

A new film city, 'Chitrotpala', will be developed in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, at a cost of Rs 95.79 crore. It is part of a Rs 147.66 crore funding approved by the Centre for two key projects aimed at enhancing the state's tourism and creating job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh's tourism sector, a film city is set to rise in Raipur, marked at a substantial cost of Rs 95.79 crore. The ambitious project named 'Chitrotpala' is part of the state's broader economic plans.

On October 15, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board's Managing Director Vivek Acharya spearheaded a significant proposal meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi, paving the way for the Centre's approval of Rs 147.66 crore funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme.

The film city, alongside a tribal and cultural convention centre in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, aims to elevate Chhattisgarh's tourism infrastructure, providing a platform for local culture on an international stage and creating new employment avenues. The upcoming facility is touted to open new horizons for movie-making and entertainment tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

