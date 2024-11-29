Smriti Irani's International Tour Highlights India's Global Leadership
Smriti Irani's tour across Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, and London aims to promote 'MODIALOGUE'. This journey has strengthened her belief in India's potential as a global leader, witnessing a proud and inspired Indian diaspora. The book reflects collective aspirations for a developed India, under Narendra Modi's leadership.
- Country:
- India
Smriti Irani, BJP leader and former Union minister, embarked on a four-country tour promoting the book 'MODIALOGUE - Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. This endeavor reinforced her conviction of India's ascent as a global leader.
Irani described the visits to Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, and London as 'exhilarating'. She emphasized their impact on showcasing India's transformative journey, praising the Indian diaspora's pride and celebration of the nation's achievements.
The book's author, Ashwin Fernandes, noted the tour's success in reflecting India's aspirations and the commitment of Indians abroad. He lauded the tour as a symbol of international collaboration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Balasore: Stray Dog Attack Claims Woman’s Life
Harbhajan Singh Named Dubai's Sports Ambassador
Rory McIlroy Edges Closer to Historic Sixth Race to Dubai Title
Unlocking Romance: Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi to Shine in 'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling!'
Dubai Health's Comprehensive Approach to Diabetes Care on World Diabetes Day