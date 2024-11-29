Left Menu

Smriti Irani's International Tour Highlights India's Global Leadership

Smriti Irani's tour across Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, and London aims to promote 'MODIALOGUE'. This journey has strengthened her belief in India's potential as a global leader, witnessing a proud and inspired Indian diaspora. The book reflects collective aspirations for a developed India, under Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:24 IST
Smriti Irani, BJP leader and former Union minister, embarked on a four-country tour promoting the book 'MODIALOGUE - Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. This endeavor reinforced her conviction of India's ascent as a global leader.

Irani described the visits to Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, and London as 'exhilarating'. She emphasized their impact on showcasing India's transformative journey, praising the Indian diaspora's pride and celebration of the nation's achievements.

The book's author, Ashwin Fernandes, noted the tour's success in reflecting India's aspirations and the commitment of Indians abroad. He lauded the tour as a symbol of international collaboration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

