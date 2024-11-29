Smriti Irani's International Tour Highlights India's Global Leadership

Smriti Irani, BJP leader and former Union minister, embarked on a four-country tour promoting the book 'MODIALOGUE - Conversations for a Viksit Bharat'. This endeavor reinforced her conviction of India's ascent as a global leader.

Irani described the visits to Kuwait, Dubai, Oman, and London as 'exhilarating'. She emphasized their impact on showcasing India's transformative journey, praising the Indian diaspora's pride and celebration of the nation's achievements.

The book's author, Ashwin Fernandes, noted the tour's success in reflecting India's aspirations and the commitment of Indians abroad. He lauded the tour as a symbol of international collaboration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)