Left Menu

Innovations at the Grassroots: Celebrating India's Creative Minds

The Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards celebrated grassroots innovators in India. Suneel Singh won first prize for his pest-resistant walnut variety, while Ashik Husain Mohammadali Gani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani secured the second and third prizes for a manure spreader machine and a fruit tree safety holder, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:10 IST
Innovations at the Grassroots: Celebrating India's Creative Minds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards have shone a spotlight on grassroots innovation in India, highlighting unique developments that aim to foster inclusivity. Presented in collaboration with Amazon India, the awards recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to transformative changes from the ground up.

The awards' top honor went to Suneel Singh of Jammu and Kashmir for his exceptional Suneel (SI) Walnut variety. This pest-resistant walnut was developed from an 80-year-old mother plant and grafted onto over 10,000 plants, producing a promising yield far surpassing traditional methods, achieving fruition in just one to two years.

In Gujarat, Ashik Husain Mohammadali Gani claimed the second prize for his manure spreader machine, which efficiently distributes fertilizer, reducing costs and enhancing soil fertility. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Ishfaq Ahmad Wani earned third place with a fruit tree safety holder designed to support trees against environmental stressors, providing vital assistance to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024