Innovations at the Grassroots: Celebrating India's Creative Minds

The Honey Bee Network Creativity and Inclusive Innovation Awards have shone a spotlight on grassroots innovation in India, highlighting unique developments that aim to foster inclusivity. Presented in collaboration with Amazon India, the awards recognize individuals who have significantly contributed to transformative changes from the ground up.

The awards' top honor went to Suneel Singh of Jammu and Kashmir for his exceptional Suneel (SI) Walnut variety. This pest-resistant walnut was developed from an 80-year-old mother plant and grafted onto over 10,000 plants, producing a promising yield far surpassing traditional methods, achieving fruition in just one to two years.

In Gujarat, Ashik Husain Mohammadali Gani claimed the second prize for his manure spreader machine, which efficiently distributes fertilizer, reducing costs and enhancing soil fertility. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Ishfaq Ahmad Wani earned third place with a fruit tree safety holder designed to support trees against environmental stressors, providing vital assistance to farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)