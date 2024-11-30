Kashmir's Scenic Snowfall: Tourist Spots Turn Winter White
Kashmir's picturesque tourist towns, including Pahalgam and Gulmarg, experienced fresh snowfall, raising night temperatures above freezing. The snowfall also affected transport, closing the Srinagar-Leh highway. Weather forecasts predict a mix of cloudiness, light rain, and isolated snow over the coming days, with generally dry conditions expected in early December.
Fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir's scenic tourist towns on Saturday, uplifting the Valley's charm despite nighttime temperatures above freezing, officials reported.
This picturesque transformation, caused by a western disturbance, covered popular destinations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg, while resulting in the Srinagar-Leh highway's temporary closure.
Weather forecasts indicate persistent cloudy conditions with intervals of light rain or snow, projecting a predominantly dry early December, before light wintry showers reemerge.
