Kashmir's Scenic Snowfall: Tourist Spots Turn Winter White

Fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir's scenic tourist towns on Saturday, uplifting the Valley's charm despite nighttime temperatures above freezing, officials reported.

This picturesque transformation, caused by a western disturbance, covered popular destinations like Pahalgam and Gulmarg, while resulting in the Srinagar-Leh highway's temporary closure.

Weather forecasts indicate persistent cloudy conditions with intervals of light rain or snow, projecting a predominantly dry early December, before light wintry showers reemerge.

