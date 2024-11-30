Shraddha Kapoor Shines with Fashion and 'Stree 2' Success

Bollywood luminary Shraddha Kapoor, renowned for her acting talent, again dazzled her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday, she effortlessly captivated onlookers with her sophisticated style.

Kicking off in a resplendent green ethnic suit, Kapoor later stunned at an awards gala in Mumbai, where she wore an eye-catching black ensemble that added elegance to the affair. Her fashion portfolio, marked by a black mini-bodycon dress paired with stockings and high boots, was complemented by a sleek hairdo. Meanwhile, Kapoor is reveling in the triumph of her latest release, 'Stree 2'. The film, featuring notable stars like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, debuted on August 15, 2024, coinciding with India's Independence Day, and has set remarkable financial records.

Director Amar Kaushik's 'Stree 2' has made cinematic history by surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. With an aim to breach the Rs 600 crore milestone, the film has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar. Celebrating the film's unprecedented success, industry veteran Tabu bestowed a heartfelt congratulatory call along with a personalized perfume for Kapoor, making her feel both empowered and proud.

(With inputs from agencies.)