India's Youth: Heralds of Innovation and Change

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the central role of India's youth in driving the country's growth through innovation. Addressing students at Manav Rachna University, Birla highlighted the immense potential of young Indians in leading transformative changes and shaping the nation’s global stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, addressing the 27th convocation of Manav Rachna University, articulated a compelling vision for India's future, where the youth stand as the cornerstone of change and innovation. He stressed that the energy and creativity of young Indians are pivotal to shaping the country's growth narrative in the 21st century.

Birla underscored the youth's role in leading an 'innovation revolution' across the globe, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and discussions for the nation's progress. He encouraged students to harness their potential, suggesting that their energy and drive are crucial assets for both personal and national transformation.

Highlighting India's burgeoning status on the global stage, Birla noted the significant contributions of Indians in various fields of innovation and technology worldwide, underscoring the country's poised trajectory toward esteemed greatness led by its vibrant young generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

