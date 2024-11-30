Left Menu

Arrest of ISKCON Monks Sparks Tensions in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the arrest of ISKCON monks, including spiritual leader Chinmay Das, has raised concerns. Radharamn Das, an ISKCON spokesperson, highlighted the troubling situation of deteriorating religious freedom for Hindus in Bangladesh amid the backdrop of a declining Hindu population. Protests and prayers have been urged by the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:56 IST
The arrest of two more Hindu priests in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, as ISKCON's Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das confirmed to PTI on Saturday.

According to Das, the two monks were apprehended by police while returning to their temple. The situation has escalated with a series of arrests, including Brahmachari Sri Shyam Das Prabhu and the spiritual leader Chinmay Das.

The Hindu community in Bangladesh has dwindled from about 22% in 1971 to merely 8%, influenced by socio-political pressures and isolated violence. The arrests highlight growing concerns over religious tensions within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

