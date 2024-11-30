Tragic Airstrike: World Central Kitchen Workers Among Casualties in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Gaza killed five people, including workers of World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is seeking more information as Israel accuses the victims of ties to a Hamas attack. The charity paused operations due to the incident amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis.
An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK). The airstrike is under scrutiny as Israeli military concedes one of the deceased was allegedly involved in a Hamas attack.
World Central Kitchen expressed its devastation over the incident, insisting it had no prior knowledge of any connection between its employees and the attack on October 7, 2023. As a precaution, WCK has temporarily ceased its operations in the conflicted region.
The incident highlights the precarious environment in Gaza, where aid efforts continue amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The charity, known for providing crucial meals during emergencies, faces growing challenges in maintaining aid delivery under wartime conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
