Crisis Deepens: Humanitarian Aid Workers Targeted in Gaza Airstrikes

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed five, including World Central Kitchen employees. Israel claims a WCK worker was linked to an October 7 attack by Hamas. The airstrike underscores the risks aid agencies face in Gaza, where violence has displaced many and caused widespread hunger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK). The humanitarian organization expressed "heartbreak" over the incident as it sought urgent clarification from Israeli authorities, who alleged that one of the WCK workers was linked to an October 7 attack by Hamas that escalated the war.

WCK, stressing the lack of complete information, said it was unaware of any connections its staff and temporarily halted its operations in Gaza. This recent tragedy is not the first time WCK was affected; an April airstrike previously suspended operations after killing seven of its workers.

The strike has intensified the spotlight on the perilous conditions faced by aid agencies operating in Gaza, where ongoing conflict has left much of the population displaced and grappling with hunger. Calls for a ceasefire persist, as tensions rise after sporadic violence amid fragile peace agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

